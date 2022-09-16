Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 64,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 962,378 shares.The stock last traded at $11.90 and had previously closed at $11.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $539.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,600 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,187.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 465,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 289,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

