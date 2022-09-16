Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 230,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,033. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAC. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,504,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 331,356 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

