Societe Generale Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Hold

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crédit Agricole in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.69. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

