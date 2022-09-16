Societe Generale Lowers Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Hold

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crédit Agricole in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.69. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
