SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,455,700 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,965,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 877.0 days.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

SoftBank Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

