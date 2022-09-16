SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $359.68.

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,771 shares of company stock worth $5,773,667 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $313.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.92 and a 200 day moving average of $290.82. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

