SolGold (LON:SOLG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.56

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.56 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 18.26 ($0.22), with a volume of 1342822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.68 ($0.23).

SolGold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £413.75 million and a PE ratio of -13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.48.

About SolGold

(Get Rating)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.