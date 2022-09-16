Somnium Space Cubes Hits Market Cap of $17.75 Million (CUBE)

Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. Somnium Space Cubes has a total market capitalization of $17.75 million and $93,912.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00007288 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Somnium Space Cubes has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Somnium Space Cubes Coin Profile

Somnium Space Cubes’ genesis date was October 6th, 2019. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Somnium Space Cubes is www.somniumspace.com.

Buying and Selling Somnium Space Cubes

According to CryptoCompare, “Somnium Space CUBEs is an open, social & persistent VR world built on blockchain. Buy land, build or import objects and instantly monetize. Universe shaped entirely by players.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Somnium Space Cubes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Somnium Space Cubes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Somnium Space Cubes using one of the exchanges listed above.

