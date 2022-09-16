Sonar Hits Market Cap of $2.70 Million (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $11,488.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sonar has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sonar alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 490.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,642.06 or 0.23424566 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 553.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00104886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00835835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken.

Buying and Selling Sonar

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.