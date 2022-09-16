Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Short Interest Up 32.3% in August

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,397,800 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 1,056,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,989.0 days.
Sosei Group Price Performance
Sosei Group stock remained flat at $11.36 during midday trading on Friday. Sosei Group has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.
Sosei Group Company Profile
