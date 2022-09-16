Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SOHOB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $24.75.
About Sotherly Hotels
