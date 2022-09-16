Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SOHOB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

