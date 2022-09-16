SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUNW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,516. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

