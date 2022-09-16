SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
SoundHound AI Trading Up 12.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOUNW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,516. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUNW)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.