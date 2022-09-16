Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.27

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 20463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,411.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

