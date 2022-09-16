South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered South32 from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.60.

South32 Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. South32 has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

South32 Increases Dividend

About South32

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 8.45%. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

