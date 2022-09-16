SpaceChain (SPC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. One SpaceChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. SpaceChain has a market cap of $1.83 million and $2,082.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- PWR Coin (PWR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- LightSpeedCoin (LSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
SpaceChain Profile
SPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SpaceChain
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.