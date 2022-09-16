SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in August

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXXF remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Get SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge alerts:

About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services to personal and corporate customers in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market, Corporate Market, Leasing, and Markets segments. The company offers various savings, lending, insurance, and pension products, as well as payment services. It also provides secured loan financing, real estate leasing and agency, billing systems, and accounting solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.