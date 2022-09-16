SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 41,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,290. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.