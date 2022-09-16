SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Position Trimmed by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,122,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.75. 436,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,033,913. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.