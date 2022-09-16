SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

