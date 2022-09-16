SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Lowered by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,704 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. 38,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.