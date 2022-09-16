SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Lowered by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 270,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,704 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. 38,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
