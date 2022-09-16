SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.02. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,978. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
