SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,843 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,390. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $40.31.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

