Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Buys £16,000 in Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,333.01).
Speedy Hire Trading Up 1.0 %
Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 38.60 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.95. Speedy Hire Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 37.80 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 72 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.00.
Speedy Hire Company Profile
