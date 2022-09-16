Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Buys £16,000 in Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,333.01).

Speedy Hire Trading Up 1.0 %

Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 38.60 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.95. Speedy Hire Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 37.80 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 72 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 965.00.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

