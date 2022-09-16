Spence Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 41,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $66.72.

