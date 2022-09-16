Spence Asset Management Purchases 79 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Spence Asset Management boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for 2.7% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,489,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $7,910,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB stock traded down $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,672. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.83.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock worth $18,925,825. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.83.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

