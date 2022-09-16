SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Price Up 2.8%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 57,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,427,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

SSR Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,179.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,268 shares of company stock valued at $363,404 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 71,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after buying an additional 426,987 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,320,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

