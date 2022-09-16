Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ STAF traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.89 million during the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Research analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their target price on Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

