Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,160 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,879,000 after purchasing an additional 570,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after acquiring an additional 429,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,475. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

