Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Up 59.7% in August

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the August 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Steel Connect Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 110,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,625. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.54. Steel Connect has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Steel Connect

About Steel Connect

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect during the second quarter worth about $60,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Steel Connect during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Steel Connect during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

