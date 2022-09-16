Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys 524 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $257.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.