Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 25,077 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average daily volume of 17,189 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 67,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.08. The stock had a trading volume of 312,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.70. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

