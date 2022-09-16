Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 29,161 put options on the company. This is an increase of 121% compared to the typical volume of 13,189 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MPC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.19. 134,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,231,599. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

