StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hill International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Hill International Stock Performance
Shares of HIL stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Trading of Hill International
Hill International Company Profile
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
