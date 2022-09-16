StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hill International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International Stock Performance

Shares of HIL stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hill International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Hill International

Hill International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Kokino LLC bought a new position in Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Hill International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.