StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

SAFM opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $221.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.28.

Institutional Trading of Sanderson Farms

About Sanderson Farms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

