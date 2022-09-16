StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
Sanderson Farms Stock Performance
SAFM opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $221.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.28.
About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.
