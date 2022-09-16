StockNews.com Upgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Luxfer Stock Performance

NYSE:LXFR opened at $15.45 on Monday. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 5.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Stories

