Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 185,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,779,192 shares.The stock last traded at $6.06 and had previously closed at $5.94.

SMFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

