Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Up 61.5% in August

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,503,400 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 931,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,034.0 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS SURDF remained flat at $25.60 on Friday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Realty & Development (SURDF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.