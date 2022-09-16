Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Up 61.5% in August

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,503,400 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 931,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,034.0 days.

OTCMKTS SURDF remained flat at $25.60 on Friday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, rental apartments, etc., as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

