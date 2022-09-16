Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,924 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of CIBR stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $40.61. 9,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,665. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $56.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
