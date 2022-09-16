Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $6.28 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
IJR stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.40. 109,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,642. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.