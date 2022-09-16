Summit Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,108. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

