Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 278 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

