Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,951 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 461.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IPAY traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.02. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $71.82.

