Summit Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. CSX makes up 1.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.35. 274,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,071,054. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.