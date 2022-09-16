Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.56–$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$293.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.40 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUMO. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.07.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.14. 75,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.28. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $134,351.89. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $134,351.89. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $173,056.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,793.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,351 shares of company stock valued at $737,292. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sumo Logic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

