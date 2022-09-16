Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 75.4% in August

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the August 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. 72,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,458. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

