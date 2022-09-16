SunContract (SNC) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

SunContract (SNC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $237,425.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SunContract Profile

SunContract launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system.”

