Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.97. 47,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 89,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

Surge Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0273 per share. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.