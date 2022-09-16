Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.97. 47,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 89,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
