Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCABY. DNB Markets began coverage on Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Danske lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Up 6.4 %

OTCMKTS:SCABY opened at 15.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 17.07. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52-week low of 14.61 and a 52-week high of 18.85.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

