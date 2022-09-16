Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 330.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,140 shares during the period. Switch accounts for approximately 4.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Switch worth $17,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 155,304 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,004,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,967,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

NYSE SWCH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,306. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 58.11%. The firm had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

