Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $104.92

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $104.92 and last traded at $105.50, with a volume of 1199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.09.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNA. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average of $151.20.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

