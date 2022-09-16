Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells $280,574.25 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) Director Dennis Podlesak sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $280,574.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,127.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %

SNDX stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,118. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

