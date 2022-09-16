Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells $280,574.25 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) Director Dennis Podlesak sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $280,574.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,127.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %
SNDX stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,118. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $25.71.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.